Sussex Academy graduate Oli Carter has signed a two-year contract extension with the county side.

The club said today (Saturday 15 July): “Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce that wicketkeeper-batter Oli Carter has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

“Carter is another of Sussex’s Academy products to commit his future to the club, following the announcements of Jack Carson and Henry Crocombe just last week.

“After making his Sussex debut at 19, the now 21-year-old has become a regular in the first team across all formats of the game.

“His maiden first-class century came last year at Cardiff when he made a sensational 185 in the first innings, followed by 83 in the second.

“In this season’s County Championship, Carter has averaged 46.36 with the bat and made five half-centuries, taking 28 catches and two stumpings.

“That form transferred into this year’s T20 Vitality Blast campaign, with Carter making a career-best 64 from just 33 balls at home to Hampshire as the Sharks won in dramatic fashion by six runs.”

Carter said: “I am delighted to have signed for Sussex for the next couple of years.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club and hopefully I can contribute and help the team to win more games.

“The club means a lot to me as I’ve been here my whole life and I can’t wait to crack on.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “We are all delighted with the great progress Oli has made this season with both the bat and his keeping.

“He epitomises everything you want young professional cricketers to show – hard work, guts, determination, a desire to get better and, of course, skill.

“All the coaches who have worked closely with Oli over the last few years are enjoying watching him have the success he deserves because they have all seen the determination he shows daily.”