A demolition contractor is expected to start working at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront imminently.

The scale and extent of their task at the 197-year-old hotel is not yet clear although part of the interior was reported to have collapsed overnight.

The A259 seafront Road – King’s Road, Grand Junction Road and the westernmost part of Marine Drive – remained closed this morning along with most of Old Steine.

The western entrance to Madeira Drive also remained closed.

At 8am this morning, the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are beginning to scale back operations.

“Crews are monitoring hot spots and a fire break.

“Police are also still in attendance.

“There are still no reports of casualties.

“An investigation is under way but is not expected to conclude for some time.”

Last night (Sunday 16 July) at 8pm, more than 24 hours after the blaze started, the fire service said: “The incident is ongoing.

“Firefighters are using ground monitors, main jets and an aerial ladder platform to firefight.

“We expect to remain on scene through the evening.

“Road closures are in place along King’s Road from West Street along to Steine Street and the Old Steine.

“Closures will be in place overnight.

“Please stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed.

“There are still no reports of casualties.”

Although no casualties have been reported, yesterday the fire service said that not everyone had been accounted for. There has been no update on this position.

Fire crews from Preston Circus, in Brighton, were joined by colleagues from Hove, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne, Pevensey and West Sussex.

The fire service added that it was continuing to work with Sussex Police, Southern Water, Brighton and Hove City Council building control staff, the council’s emergency planners and the ambulance service HART (Hazardous Area Response Team).

The Royal Albion Hotel was built in 1826. It had 219 bedrooms and was is run by Britannia Hotels.