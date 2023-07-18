Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Kacper Kozlowski is to rejoin the top-flight Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan for the coming season.

Kozlowski, 19, joined Albion 18 months ago in January last year and spent the rest of the season on loan with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Albion owner Tony Bloom became the owner of Union SG five years ago but has sold down his stake earlier this month, retaining a minority shareholding.

The share deal was required to comply with ownership rules after both Albion and Union qualified for the Europa League.

After agreeing the latest Kozlowski loan, Albion said: “Kacper Kozlowski has rejoined Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

“The Poland international spent last season on loan with the Eredivisie side, making 30 appearances in all competitions as they finished tenth in the league.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Kacper enjoyed a good season with Vitesse last season and it makes sense for him to continue his time there.

“This time around he knows the club, the staff and players so there’s that familiarity that can hopefully help him hit the ground running.

“Gordon Greer and our loans team will monitor his progress closely and we wish him the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

Kozlowski joined Brighton in January last year from the Polish top-flight team Pogoń Szczecin.