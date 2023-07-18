A community choir went back to the 80s to raise money for the Martlets, the Brighton and Hove hospice charity.

The Tone Rangers, based in Portslade, took part in the fundraiser at the Unitarian church in New Road, Brighton, on Saturday (15 July).

The evening was completely sold out and included an individual set by the local singer / songwriter Seany Clarke together with the choir led by the choir master Sharon Lewis who organised the event.

The performance raised £1,200 for the hospice charity.

The theme of the evening was 80s music and the choir rattled through a string of old hits including Manic Monday and True Colours.

For their rendition of Prince Charming, the choir even emulated the hands moves made famous by 80s pop star Adam Ant.

The Tone Rangers set was followed by a raffle and an 80s themed disco.

Choir leader Sharon Lewis said: “It was a fantastic night and we were really pleased with the amount we raised.”

The Tone Rangers meet from 7.30pm to 9.30pm every Wednesday at South Portslade Community Centre, in Church Road.

For more details, visit www.thetonerangerschoir.com.