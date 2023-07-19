The Greens have chosen Siân Berry as their candidate to try to hold Caroline Lucas’s Brighton Pavilion seat at the next general election.

This evening (Wednesday 19 July) the party announced that the London Assembly member had been elected in a ballot of local party members.

Britain’s only Green MP announced her intention to stand down last month although she said that she would still be campaigning on the environmental issues.

And Ms Berry said: “Caroline’s impact on politics in this country cannot be overstated.

“She truly is a force of nature and has been an extraordinary servant of the people of Brighton Pavilion as well as the Green Party. We are so proud of her achievements.”

Ms Berry, 49, was one of three candidates to run for the candidacy. She beat the two local contenders Emily O’Brien and Daniel Rue.

Earlier today, Ms Berry said on Twitter: “I just wanted to send huge thanks to Daniel and Emily for being excellent campaign rivals and great colleagues too.”

Voting started on Monday 3 July and closed at 5pm this afternoon.

Ms Berry is a former co-leader and principal speaker of the Green Party of England and Wales and has been their candidate for mayor of London three times, coming third in 2016 and 2021.

She has been a member of the London Assembly since 2016 and a councillor for the Highgate ward in Camden since 2014.

In her work she focuses on preserving and securing new council housing and renters’ rights, trying to make sure that young people can thrive and promoting equality.

She worked mainly in the policy area of transport before joining the assembly. She was a founder of the campaign group Alliance against Urban 4x4s in the early 2000s.

And she worked as a roads and sustainable transport campaigner for the charity Campaign for Better Transport for five years. She is also the author of a number of books on green issues.

Caroline Lucas, 62, became Britain’s first ever Green MP at the 2010 general election, with a majority of 1,252.

She has increased her total vote and her majority at each general election since and last time, in 2019, she won with 33,151 votes and a majority of 19.940.

She was a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the South East England constituency for 11 years, stepping down when she was elected to the Commons.

Ms Berry said: “I’ve learnt so much from her. She is an inspiration to me and to many people inside and outside the Green Party who want to see positive change in politics.”