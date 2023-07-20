A plague of pavement parking on Madeira Terrace is being tackled with a “cunning plan” to stop drivers using it as an unofficial car park.

Ever since the road was reworked during lockdown, cars have been parking on the wide pavements outside The Gym and Soho House.

But now, on one short stretch, these cars are being ticketed because they’re behind a bus stop.

Complicated road rules mean traffic wardens can’t issue tickets to cars parked on pavements in most circumstances – but they can if the pavement is behind a bus stop.

The move has been welcomed by Derek Wright, who runs the Madeira Drive Development Facebook group, and who has been asking the council to do something about this for years now.

He said: “Thanks to all my nagging they have now cunningly qualified the drop off coach bay as a bus stop, meaning parking behind it is an offence and cars can be ticketed.

“Hopefully seeing a warden there will deter others.”

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council clarified that the coach bay was always a bus stop, but it’s only recently that traffic wardens have started ticketing cars parked next to it.

He said: “There was a misunderstanding that it was a coach drop off space – where legally you can’t enforce on the pavement behind.

“But we have clarified with our enforcement contractor that they can enforce on the pavement behind the bus stop.”

Meanwhile, cars remain parked along the rest of the stretch, and there’s nothing the traffic wardens can do about it,.

While driving on the pavement is an offence, once the car is parked there, there are no grounds for ticketing.

The council has backed national plans to ban pavement parking, which is currently only outlawed in London, or in roads where a specific traffic regulation order has been passed.

The government has been saying it intends to tackle the issue, and even launched a consultation in 2020 – but the results have not yet been published and nothing more has yet been done.