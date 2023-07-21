A crash in Brighton has left one person in hospital with serious injuries this afternoon (Friday 21 July).

And Sussex Police said that they had arrested a motorist as the force issued an appeal for witnesses.

A section of New England Road was closed between the Seven Dials and the Old Shoreham Road traffic lights by the railway bridge.

The road has since been reopened.

Police said: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle at New England Road, Brighton, at about 4.30pm on Friday 21 July.

“A patient has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“Officers have arrested a motorist on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and they remain in custody at this stage.

“Road closures are in place in the area and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quoting serial 1122 of 21/07.”