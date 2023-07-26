No trains will run into Brighton from London on the first day of this year’s Brighton Pride, an MP has claimed.

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has today launched a petition saying Govia Thameslink Railway will not run any trains south of Three Bridges on the Brighton Mainline on Saturday, 5 August.

He says GTR is claiming it can’t get the extra drivers it needs to boost services on the line because of an overtime ban by Aslef union, which represents train drivers – and so has instead just cancelled them all.

The Southern Rail and Thameslink websites currently say they will provide further information about trains on that day at a later date. GTR has been contacted for comment.

The petition says: ” The company has known for months this was going to happen and instead of making alternative plans they have taken the nuclear option of mass cancellations.

“Aslef have acknowledged that it would be possible to design a shift pattern that could accommodate the event but GTR are refusing to engage.

“GTR have enough drivers to cover the event if they were to reallocate from the Peterborough or Cambridge routes and run a shuttle service to London.

“Their decision to cancel all trains to Brighton will leave tens of thousands of people stranded and will be dangerous for those trying to get home.

“GTR can create a shift pattern that works but is instead cancelling all trains. It must urgently act to save Brighton Pride.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said this afternoon: “It is outrageous – and utterly ridiculous – to try to blame ASLEF for problems which are entirely of this train company’s own making.

“Let’s be clear – the simple fact is that this company does not employ enough drivers to deliver the services it has promised passengers, businesses, and the Department for Transport it will run. That’s why it is dependent on drivers working overtime.

“Overtime, of course, is entirely voluntary, not mandatory. And drivers are not working overtime because they are in dispute with a company which has not given them a pay increase for four years – since 2019 – although the cost of living, as we all know, has soared in that time – up well into double digits.

“GTR Thameslink has known the date of Brighton Pride – and about its failure to employ enough drivers to deliver the services it should – for a very long time.

“Yet they are only running trains to Three Bridges – just three-quarters of the way down the line – in a deliberate and malicious attempt to disrupt the LGBT+ day and then to blame ASLEF for its own manifest failings.

“That, I think, is beneath contempt. The company should do the right thing – give our members, their drivers, the pay rise they deserve – and give the people of Brighton the train service they need. Not just on the Saturday of Brighton Pride. But on every day, of every week, and for the rest of this year.

“The truth is that shift patterns mean that if services can run on a Friday, they can run on a Saturday. The company could have issued a special diagram to ensure people could get into – and out of – Brighton on the day.

“The fact that GTR Thameslink has chosen not to run services for passengers on Saturday reveals that this is a clear, conscious, and deliberate decision to disrupt – and ruin – Brighton Pride.”

A GTR spokesperson said: “Pride is one of the biggest events on the GTR network and we are carefully considering all options available given the Aslef overtime ban announced on 17 July.

“We will share information with customers as soon as we can.”