Albion lead Brentford after an excellent chipped effort from recalled loanee Simon Adringra

Adringa was on loan last season at Union SG in Belgium

Billy Gilbert and Joao Pedro have been impressive for the Seagulls. – as have Jason Steele and Joel Veltman at the back.

Steele making a couple of good saves and Veltman clearing an effort of the line.

Moises Caicedo is on the bench for Albion but Lewis Dunk and new signing James Milner miss out.