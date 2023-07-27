There will be no trains to or from Brighton Station next Saturday, 5 August – the first day of Pride – train bosses have confirmed.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said today it had taken the “difficult decision” because of Aslef’s announcement of an overtime ban for its train driver members.

Although trains will run to Brighton on other days when the overtime ban is in place, extra trains are needed for Pride to ensure the huge crowds get to and from the event safely.

GTR says it considered various options but after discussing these with the council, police and emergency services, it decided running no trains at all was the safest way forward.

GTR’s network operations and performance director Chris Fowler said: “GTR has an extremely long-standing relationship with Pride and we are bitterly disappointed to make this unbelievably difficult decision.

“We know this will be incredibly frustrating and we’re really sorry to everyone who will be impacted, particularly in the LGBTQ+ community.

“After exploring all possible options, and following discussions with the police, emergency services and local council, we simply cannot run a safe service with enough capacity for the extraordinary number of passengers that travel to Brighton for Pride.

“We can’t in good faith bring people into Brighton that cannot get home again, potentially leaving thousands of people stranded – safety must come first.

“We hope by making this decision now it will allow people time to plan other options and we hope to be back supporting Pride with full services for the whole weekend next year.”

Every year, GTR runs a significantly enhanced service for Brighton Pride with additional late-night trains on Saturday evening.

These enhancements are needed to safely transport the huge number of people that travel into Brighton during Pride’s busiest day but also home again after the popular Saturday community parade and Fabuloso fundraiser in Preston Park.

In normal times, these extra services are covered by drivers volunteering for overtime and without the additional late-night services we need, there is a clear risk of stranding tens of thousands of people overnight without accommodation.

On Saturday evening there has previously been a massive demand for return travel over a short period of time, with a capacity shortfall of 20,000 passengers expected in the busiest hours of the evening alone.

Anyone planning to attend Pride on Saturday this year will need to make alternative arrangements. Friday 4 August and Sunday 6 August are unaffected.

There will be no trains in or out of Brighton station on Saturday 5 August and the station will be closed all day. Trains on the Brighton mainline will instead terminate at Three Bridges, ensuring passengers can reach other major stations such as Gatwick Airport.

Stations between Three Bridges and Brighton will not be served all day. Trains will also not run along the southern coastways into Brighton because of the amended timetable due that will be in place.

More widely, across the GTR network, an amended timetable with fewer services will run because of the industrial action. Services will start later and finish earlier in some areas. Services will be busier than usual and queues are likely. Passengers are advised to check their first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.