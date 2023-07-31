Green MP Caroline Lucas has submitted a formal objection to the Royal Mail’s plans for a delivery office at Patcham Court Farm, in Brighton.

Ms Lucas, who represents Brighton Pavilion, said: “I am deeply concerned about the disproportionate impact that this proposed development would have on residents in the north of my constituency.”

She said that she had sent Brighton and Hove City Council her objection to the Royal Mail’s planning application on a number of grounds.

These include the poor public transport serving the site, the increased risk of flooding and deteriorating water quality and the implications for air quality.

The MP also cited a lack of clarity about the Royal Mail’s commitment to a customer service point in the centre of Brighton and the neglect of its universal service obligation to deliver letters.

If the council approves the plans, it is expected that the Royal Mail would close its current delivery centres in North Road, Brighton, and Denmark Villas, Hove.

The council has discussed the possibility of these sites being used for hundreds of new homes.

The Royal Mail submitted its planning application to the council in July last year.

Ms Lucas said that she had been raising serious concerns and questions about the plans before then – since November 2021 – and was “not confident about the robustness of (Royal Mail’s) assessments”.

She criticised the postal service for “inconsistencies” in the information provided and for a “lack of engagement with the local community”.

“I’ve been minded to object to this application for some time but have continually sought further information from Royal Mail, sharing my concerns with residents throughout that time.

“Yet clear and accurate responses have not been forthcoming, and enormous questions – ranging from transport plans, to flood risks, to postal service delivery – remain unanswered.

“I cannot in good faith support this proposal and stand fully behind Patcham residents in objecting to its development.”

In her submission to the council, the MP raised several specific concerns.

The transport plan – Ms Lucas said that the Royal Mail’s proposed delivery office “will create a significant number of vehicles travelling to the area, both delivery vehicles and staff journeys”. Public transport infrastructure currently serving the area was insufficient to provide staff, in particular, those living outside the city centre, with a “genuine alternative to car travel on a daily basis to get to work at this site”.

Water quality and flood risk concerns – Patcham has been prone to flooding in the past, she said, and councillors should be confident that planning permission would not increase flood risk or lead to deteriorating water quality. Reports and assessments suggesting the possibility of increased risks to the city’s water supply “must be addressed before any consideration of granting planning consent”.

Commitment to a customer service point (CSP) in central Brighton – Without more information on Royal Mail’s intentions for a future CSP in central Brighton, she said, it was “difficult to anticipate how many residents will travel to the Patcham site to pick up missed deliveries”.

Air quality – Royal Mail’s reference to its EV (electric vehicle) plan as an “aspiration” fails to clarify whether a fully electric fleet would be in place for the first year of occupation at the planned site, Ms Lucas said. Without this clarity, “the supporting evidence submitted in relation to transport implications and also air quality are incomplete.”

Royal Mail’s “modernisation” plans – Royal Mail’s focus on the parcel delivery aspect of its business model meant that it was “neglecting its universal service obligation to deliver letters”, Ms Lucas said. There were concerns that the direction of travel towards parcel delivery would result in “much of the public service element of Royal Mail’s delivery obligations being lost”. With ambiguity about Royal Mail service failures, the economic impact of the development needed close scrutiny when such serious questions were being raised about the company’s business model nationally.

The council remains responsible for deciding planning applications and elected councillors on the council’s Planning Committee would make its decision on the planning application. This is not expected before the autumn.