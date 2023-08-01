A Brighton youth club founder has been nominated for a national award as an outstanding individual.

Tim Holtam, who set up Brighton Table Tennis Club, has been shortlisted in the sport category of this year’s National Lottery Awards for his community efforts.

The club was started in 2007 by Mr Holtam, Harry McCarney and Wen Wei Xu. It brings together 1,500 people from a variety of backgrounds to participate in 70 weekly sessions.

And it helped train a Paralympic gold medallist as well as national champions.

As a “grass-roots” sports club, it has also created a Food Hub and expanded its work to include young refugees, former prisoners, pensioners, schoolchildren and people with learning difficulties.

The awards celebrate National Lottery funding recipients – individuals and organisations – doing extraordinary things with the help of its grants.

Mr Holtam said: “It’s a real honour to be nominated for a National Lottery Award and a bit of a shock if I’m honest!

“Sport can be used to engage people from all walks of life. It can truly transform and enhance their world – bringing everyone together.

“That’s what we try to achieve every day at the club. It doesn’t matter where you come from or how old you are, the common ground is just to have fun and play table tennis. It’s about feeling a sense of belonging, through sport.

“Support from the National Lottery has been invaluable. It has enabled us to massively expand our reach and impact working with people who would otherwise not be able to afford to access the best coaching and all of the opportunities that come with it.

“It has also given us the tools to be able to share with others how to build grassroots community clubs from the ground up.

“More people should be doing things like this. Without the help from organisations like the National Lottery, it’s a long and very difficult road.”

Mr Holtam was a former junior table tennis champion. He moved to Brighton in 2005 but found no youth club for the sport so he secured a free room at Brighton Youth Centre and two worn-out tables.

Today, the training programme includes those with Down syndrome, former prisoners and people living with long-term health conditions as well as high-performance players.

The club became Britain’s first Club of Sanctuary in 2016, recognising its work with refugees and asylum-seekers, providing lessons for 80 unaccompanied refugee children from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Kurdistan, Algeria and Vietnam.

Hoang Nguyen, a teenage refugee from Vietnam, went on to become the first of many qualified table tennis coaches from the group.

This year, 3,780 people and projects have been nominated for the National Lottery Awards and a panel will decide the winners in each of the individual categories.

Winners will be revealed in the autumn and will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their organisation and a National Lottery Awards trophy.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “The National Lottery Awards honour those who have stepped up and have gone the extra mile to make a difference in their communities.”

A public vote will also be held online to find the National Lottery’s UK Project of the Year.

To find out more about Brighton Table Tennis Club, click here.