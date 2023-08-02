More than £500,000 will be spent demolishing the fire-ravaged section of the Royal Albion Hotel, on Brighton seafront, and making the site safe, the council said today (Wednesday 2 August).

Brighton and Hove City Council took charge of the site once the fire was out because it was “too risky” to leave the work to the owner Britannia Hotels, according to an official report.

The report to senior councillors said: “The need to protect public safety and act immediately means the council had to use its powers under the Building Act 1984.

“The option of not using those powers and hoping the hotel owners moved quickly enough to commission the demolition was considered too risky.”

The report said that the council called in the expert structural engineering firm Hemsley Orrell Partnership (HOP), which is based in Hove, and Dorton Demolition, from Burgess Hill.

It added: “Both contractors have a record of delivering with the council and have dealt with demolition following fires.”

The council called a meeting on Monday 17 July – two days after the fire started. It told Britannia that it would use its power to make dangerous buildings safe under section 78 of the Building Act.

The report said: “It was explained to the representative of Britannia Hotels that under this act the local authority would undertake the demolition and clearance works as required to make the building safe and all cost incurred would be charged to the hotel owners.

“This was acknowledged by the hotel owner’s representative on site and was followed up in writing to the building owners.

“Dorton is charging the nationally recognised day rates for demolition as set out by the National Federation of Demolition Contractors.

“During the first week on site, the scale of the demolition required became evident and the total cost for all the works until handover stage are likely to exceed £500,000.

“Given the potential cost and the significance of the event and its impact on the city, it was considered that this major incident has corporate financial and possibly policy implications.

“All work that has been commissioned is the minimum necessary to ensure public safety but being mindful of the need also to protect as much as possible of the fabric and features of the listed building.

“The hotel structure has been collapsing inside the exclusion zone and the council has been taking all steps required to prevent debris landing on surrounding buildings and the A259.”

The report said: “Under section 78 of the building Act 1984, any local authority is entitled to take remedial steps in relation to a dangerous building.

“There is no definition of dangerous. In all the circumstances, officers believe that this would be a dangerous building.

“There is ongoing risk to adjoining buildings, passers-by and to the highway. It is only the fact that the area is cordoned off that, at this time, reduces risk to people. Risk to property and highways remain.

“The council was legally entitled to commission demolition and other works. Section 78 also provides that any expenses reasonably incurred in carrying out the works under the section may be recovered from the owner of the property.”

The report to the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee said that the council had brought in technical experts from construction management company MGAC, an international firm with offices in Brighton and Hove.

MGAC was “commissioned to advise on cost analysis and on the type and scope of the contracts required”.

The report to councillors said: “The council has been moving quickly to get Dorton and HOP under formal written contract, again covering just the minimum works necessary for public safety.

“Once the building has been made safe through demolition, propping and site hoarding, the exclusion zone around the hotel will be reduced to the minimum size possible and the site will be handed back to Britannia Hotels.

“This would be at the appropriate time once all necessary steps under section 78 have been completed.

“Officers are already actively seeking repayment of all costs incurred from Britannia Hotels – not just costs of the contracts set out in this report but also technical support and officer time.

“The long-term future of the site will involve applications for planning and listed building consent and the council will encourage the hotel owners to consult widely with the community as part of the preparation of new plans.

“Steps have been taken to preserve salvaged heritage elements of the building, ensuring they can be reused. As well has having a heritage benefit, this also reduces embodied carbon of replacement parts.”

Eight flats in the Youth Hotels Association (YHA) building and nine flats in Lace House next door had to be evacuated over the weekend of the fire.

The report said: “These residents are still out of their homes and they have been facing a very difficult time.

“The council set up a route through to our in-house ‘community hub’ where residents can receive updates if they make themselves known to our switchboard staff.

“So far officers have made contact with residents from seven of the eight YHA flats and three of the nine from Lace House.

“Technical advice indicates that when the burned out top floor of the north elevation of the hotel is cleared during August, residents can move back into their homes.

“All of the factors set out in this report add up to make for what was an extremely challenging and dynamic situation which means that decisions have had to be taken on the ground to prioritise public safety on our seafront.

“Only the very minimum works required are being undertaken and all steps will be taken to protect the public purse and minimise expenditure at risk.

“The use of officer urgency powers in this case primarily concerns public safety but the intention is clearly for all costs to be recovered through Britannia Hotels and its insurers.

“Provided this proves to be the case and all costs are recovered, the main impact for the council is therefore a cashflow consideration.

“The council’s cash balances are normally very substantial – many millions – but they are often invested in short and medium-term investments. However, the council does have sufficient cash balances to manage expenses of this order.

“The key potential loss to the council, assuming ultimate recovery of all expenses, is the interest on cash balances forgone.

“In the current higher interest rate environment, the council would forgo interest of approximately £2,000 to £4,000 for each month it takes to recover monies from the insurer but the council will request interim payments to mitigate this.

“Although unlikely, the possibility of non-recovery must also be considered and this would require the council to identify one-off resources or capital financing in order to provide for any unrecovered sums.”

The report also addressed fears about asbestos risks, saying: “There was concern raised at the time of the fire about possible asbestos in the building.

“Asbestos was only known to be in the textured ceiling coatings used in the building. Asbestos is a danger when fibres become airborne and are breathed in.

“The great majority of asbestos fibres are held tightly within the asbestos containing material and not readily released into the air during a fire.

“Long-term health effects from asbestos generally occur in those who have been directly exposed by inhaling large quantities of asbestos fibres over a long period of time, such as in an occupational setting.”

The report asks councillors to note the steps already taken and to authorise officials to enter into contracts, complete the demolition work and make sure that the building is safe.

It asks for formal permission to recover the cost of the work and “to take all other steps necessary or incidental to securing the safety of the public and the building”.

The council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Friday (4 August).