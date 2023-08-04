A teenager from Brighton is due to go on trial next year charged with having a plan to carry out a terrorist attack at a synagogue.

Mason Reynolds, 18, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, denies a charge of having an article for the purpose of terrorism.

Reynolds, who is currently remanded in custody at Lewes Prison, must stay behind bars while he awaits his trial, set for next April.

This morning (Friday 4 August) he appeared by video link from the prison at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London.

Reynolds was accused of having a note setting out a plan to attack a synagogue.

He appeared before Sir Jeremy Baker, known as Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, where the teenager entered a plea of not guilty.

He was alleged to have an article for terrorist purposes between Sunday 7 May and Tuesday 27 June when he was arrested.

The details of the charge alleged that he had a “note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue”.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a provisional trial date at Winchester Crown Court from Wednesday 10 April next year.

He told Reynolds that there would be a further hearing on Monday 8 December and he remanded him in custody.