Three men have been arrested for attempted murder and a fourth is being hunted by police after a man was stabbed in Hove yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to First Avenue at around 2am to reports of a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Three men from Brighton, aged 28, 38 and 48, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: “This was a serious assault that could have had tragic consequences.

“Emergency services responded promptly and we were able to swiftly take three people into custody.

“An investigation is now under way and there has been an increased police presence in the area. A fourth man is sought in relation to this investigation.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area or have relevant video footage, contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Bruford.”