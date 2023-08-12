Brighton and Hove Albion are due to kick off the new season at the Amex at 3pm against Premier League new boys Luton Town.

The Hatters won promotion via the play-offs last season, bringing them back into the top flight for the first time since 1992.

The visitors have included captain Tom Lockyer in their stating line up, 11 weeks after he collapsed during the Championship play-off final against Coventry City because of a heart issue.

Albion’s new signings James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud and Joao Pedro are all expected to make their debut.

The Seagulls will be missing midfielder Moises Caicedo amid the transfer wrangling with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool’s record £110 million offer has been accepted by Brighton but the Ecuador international has said that he wants to join the Blues.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Big clubs can buy our players but not our soul or spirit.”

Brighton are also without Adam Webster and Adam Lallana.

Albion line up as follows.

Steele, Dunk, Milner, March, Dahoud, Pedro, Gross, Welbeck, Mitoma, Van Hecke, Estupinan.

Subs: Verbruggen, Igor, Enciso, Gilmour, Alzate, Adingra, Ferguson, Veltman, Buonanotte.

Luton line up as follows.

Kaminski, Kabore, Andersen, Lockyer, Bell, Giles, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Chong, Morris, Adebayo.

Subs: Shea, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Brown, McAtee, Campbell, Francis-Clarke, Doughty.