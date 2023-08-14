Artist’s impressions of what a new Brighton Youth Centre will look like have been released.

The centre has submitted a planning application for a complete revamp of the centre, just weeks after a council grant was approved to boost the budget to £6.6 million.

The existing centre, in Edward Street, would be redeveloped and extended, and clad in gold fluted perforated aluminium.

The planning application, submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council last month, says the main youth club will stay on the ground floor, and include a cafe, gym and theatre.

The layout of the first floor will remain largely the same, with offices let to outside organisations still on the second floor.

The skate park on the third floor will double in size, with a significantly larger viewing area and with lifts, making it fully accessible.

The new centre will also include a climbing wall.

The application, written by CMK Planning, says: “The proposal represents the opportunity for redevelopment and regeneration of the site and is a clear opportunity to raise the standard of architecture in the immediate and wider area.

“The youth centre has historically been a valuable community facility and the redevelopment will not only secure its retention but significantly improve the facility.”

The council approved a £2.3 million grant for the redevelopment in March, to add to the the £4.3 million already secured from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, through the Youth Investment Fund.

The intention is that it will act as a central hub, with smaller projects in suburbs such as Moulsecoomb, Portslade and Hangleton.

Brighton Youth Centre started as Brighton Boy’s Club in 1917 in John Street, when it was known as St John Street.

The service moved into a purpose-built youth club in Edward Street and opened to girls and young women in 1977.

Today the youth centre offers a wide range of activities and services to children and young people from 5 to 19, with a focus on teenagers – the 13 to 19 age group.