Toilets in two Brighton parks have been closed because of vandalism.
Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted this afternoon: “Unfortunately, we’ve had to close public toilets in Queens Park and Preston Park due to vandalism.
“The sites will remain closed while we assess and fix the damage.”
The toilets in Queens Park had only recently reopened after being closed for months because of budget and staffing issues.
Usual sign of low intelligence in Brighton, perhaps the Greens were right in not wanting to reopen them… Probably best not to report these incidents.
Maybe if there were punitive sanction against vandals, this thing wouldn’t happen?