Sussex Police have issued an appeal for help trying to find a man with a history of violent offending who has links to Hove and who has absconded from prison.

The force said that Cameron Skilton was wanted on recall to prison, saying: “Police are appealing for information to locate Cameron Skilton who has absconded from prison.

“The 25-year-old was at Ford open prison and is believed to have links to Crawley, Hove, Bexhill and Hastings.

“He absconded from the open prison at about 1.30pm on Friday 9 June and officers pursued a number of lines of inquiry to locate him.

“Now they are appealing to the public to help locate Skilton, who is serving a sentence imposed in August 2020 for offences which include assault and robbery.

“Anyone who knows his whereabouts or with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote 1286 of 09/06.

“Meanwhile, anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to report it to us.”

Skilton was jailed for eight years in August 2020 for two sets of offences.

The first included a robbery, criminal damage and having an offensive weapon – a claw hammer – in public.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Paul Tain also jailed him for a second set of offences which included an assault and theft.

The sentence followed a previous four-year stretch for robbery, imposed while he was in his teens.