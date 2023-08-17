BHASVIC students have achieved an A level pass rate of 99.5 per cent at A* to E – identical to 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

And a record 13.2 per cent of grades were A* – for percentage points above the national average.

The sixth form college said that vocational BTEC results also matched pre-pandemic outcomes with over 60 per cent of results including a distinction* or distinction – up 10 per cent on last year.

The principal William Baldwin said: “I’d like to thank staff for their dedication and congratulate BHASVIC students for all they have achieved.

“Our results are a reflection of our amazing college staff and committed students who have once again exceeded expectations in the face of a challenging national picture. I’m so proud of them.

“These results are a culmination of years of learning and as such I’d like to thank our schools for laying the foundations.

“Thanks must also go to our parents and carers for the support they provide to our learners – especially during the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“And a final word to our students: remember that your results don’t define you – kindness and compassion are more important qualities than grades.

“I know you have exciting futures ahead – good luck as you embark on your varied and exciting progression routes.

“You are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people and we couldn’t be prouder of you.”

Of the college’s 1,502 applications to universities through UCAS, 72.3 per cent have been placed in their first choice.

Also, 42 students have been successful in gaining a place at Oxford or Cambridge.

The cohort receiving A level results this year had not taken formal exams because of disruption in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The results at BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College), in Dyke Road, Hove, follow an outstanding Ofsted report earlier this year.