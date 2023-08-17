Robert Plant’s Saving Grace, the co-operative featuring Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro) have announced a full UK tour in November 2023. Starting at Brighton Dome on Wednesday 1st November, Saving Grace will tour some of the UK’s most striking theatres.

Since forming in 2019, Saving Grace have received numerous acclaims for their live shows with Bob Harris describing it as “One of the best gigs I’ve seen in years” and Toni Woodward, Americana UK providing a perfect summary: “…These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others’ compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!”.

Following their incredible live shows, Saving Grace have just announced their first ever track release – ‘As I Roved Out’. As a thank you to ticket buyers for the upcoming tour, fans will receive an exclusive free download link to the track on their ticket confirmation upon purchase.

Joining the tour as special guest will be singer, songwriter and musician Taylor McCall. The South Carolina native began his musical journey at age 7 after finding his grandfather’s guitar that was stashed under the bed. Taylor dove headfirst into mastering the instrument, completely self-taught. At 17, the songs that he put together for his debut EPs were testament to his talent as both musician and songwriter: with captivating tracks ‘Jericho Rose’, ‘Quartermaster’ and ‘Waccamaw Drive’ garnering his 26 million plays to date in his top 10.

Appropriately, it’s his grandfather’s voice that opens Taylor’s striking debut album, ‘Black Powder Soul’ which was released in 2021. Produced by Sean McConnell (Michael Franti, Wade Bowen), ‘Black Powder Soul’ is the product of a winding musical journey for McCall and his own sense of unique musicianship-incorporating self-taught styles.

Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday 18th August via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk and the various venues – Find the ticket options HERE.

Robert Plant presents Saving Grace ft Suzi Dian November 2023 tour dates:

Wednesday 01 Brighton Dome

Thursday 02 Guildford G Live

Sunday 05 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 07 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Wednesday 08 Cardiff St Davids Hall

Saturday 11 Salford Lowry Theatre

Monday 13 Oxford New Theatre

Thursday 16 Basingstoke The Anvil

Friday 17 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sunday 19 Grimsby Auditorium

Monday 20 Gateshead Sage

Wednesday 22 Bradford St Georges

Thursday 23 Stoke Victoria Hall

