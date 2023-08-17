Sussex have signed the 31-year-old India international Jaydev Unadkat for the first three County Championship matches next month.

The club said: “The left-arm seamer has taken 382 first-class wickets in 103 appearances at an average of 22.5 and with best bowling figures of 8-39.

“Jaydev will be available for selection for the games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as Sussex look to secure promotion to the First Division.

“The experienced bowler has also represented India on 22 occasions and was recently part of the Test side that toured the West Indies.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said that he was delighted that a quality bowler with such an outstanding record would be joining the squad.

Unadkat said: “I am excited to join Sussex for their Championship games in September.

“I have been following the team’s recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team’s goals.

“The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career.

“I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend and team-mate Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons – and more importantly helping the team win games.

“I am looking forward to joining everyone at Sussex.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “We are delighted that Jaydev will join us for the September Championship period.

“He is a quality bowler and a great guy to have join our squad at an exciting time of the season.

“His record is outstanding and we will be looking for Jaydev to share his experience with our developing team.

“Everyone at Hove is looking forward to Jaydev being part of this Championship run in and help the team to take wickets and win games of cricket.”