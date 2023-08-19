Albion lead at Molineux and sit proudly on top of the Premier League after a stunning individual goal from Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japanese superstar beat at lest five Wolves defenders before calmly slotting the ball past Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

Pascal Gross also saw a free kick saved by Sa.

Wolves have had a good couple of chances, the best from Rayan Ait-Nouri which was high and wide.

Wolves also saw a goal ruled out early on as Pedro Neto’s deflected effort was ruled offside in the third minute.