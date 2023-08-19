Chicago’s beloved Ratboys have announced that they will be releasing their new album, ‘The Window‘, on 25th August via Topshelf Records.

A few days ago they shared ‘Morning Zoo’ from the forthcoming album. It opens with a quick cascade of drums and swelling violin by Abby Gundersen. As Julia Steiner sings about battling anxiety, her vocals have never sounded so weighty and strong, reminding us the never-ending fight is worth it: “Talk to myself all the time; Waiting on the long train; The Devil’s right behind; Stuck in the passing lane; How long does it take; To find the peace that I want?”.

“The lyrics are meant to express the frustration and confusion that comes along with hanging out at a personal crossroads, where every day feels the same and the same big questions keep nagging at you from the back of your head,” says Steiner. “It’s that small, lingering feeling of numb indecision, of pesky anxiety- like disassociating at a stop sign or weighing all your biggest hopes and fears while stuck behind the longest freight train you’ve ever seen.”

The band have also announced 42 concerts in support of the album, 28 of which will take place in North America, 9 will happen in Europe, and only a handful will be going down here in the UK. The first of these UK dates will be happening at Zahara which can be found at 77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF. The date for your diaries is Monday 13th November. Tickets for this concert, which is being promoted by FORM, can be purchased HERE.

Julia Steiner (vocals, guitar), Sean Neumann (bass), Marcus Nuccio (drums), and Dave Sagan (guitars) have an electric connection amongst each other. As championed throughout ‘The Window’’s singles, ‘Black Earth, WI’, ‘It’s Alive!’, ‘The Window’, and ‘Crossed That Line’, the album captures that kinetic energy. ‘The Window’ is Ratboys as they were always meant to be heard – expansive while still intimate, audacious while still tender – the sound of four friends operating as a single, cohesive unit.

To make ‘The Window’, Ratboys travelled outside their home base of Chicago to record an album for the first time ever, journeying to Seattle to work with producer Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Foxing) for three weeks. The sessions struck the perfect balance between preparation and experimentation. Walla’s studio sensibilities pushed Ratboys to stretch and expand their vision, adding unexpected elements and instruments like rototoms, talkboxes, and fiddles. Hunting for sonic inspiration, Walla and the band sometimes spent hours just listening to their favourite albums, spinning everything from Sloan to Brainiac to The Roches.

‘The Window’ album can be purchased HERE.

Ratboys UK tour dates:

Mon. Nov. 13 Brighton @ Zahara

Wed. Nov. 15 Glasgow @ Hug & Pint

Thu. Nov. 16 Manchester @ YES Basement

Fri. Nov. 17. Bristol @ Rough Trade

Sun. Nov. 19 London UK @ Omeara

Tickets for all concert dates can be located HERE.

www.ratboysband.com