Staff at the Pensions Regulator in Brighton are to strike for two weeks in a dispute over pay.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said that more than 1,000 civil servants based at the regulator’s Brighton offices will take action from Tuesday 5 September to Monday 18 September.

The regulator believes that only about 150 members of staff in Brighton belong to the PCS union.

The union said that they had been offered a 3 per cent pay rise while civil servants in other government departments would receive at least 4.5 per cent.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our hard-working members at the Pensions Regulator demand to know why they’re deemed worth less than their colleagues elsewhere.

“They’re furious at finding out the government is treating them as the poor relations of the civil service.

“If ministers want to end what will be disruptive strike action, they can treat these workers fairly and with respect, offering them at least the same pay rise everyone else needs to help them through the ‘cost of living crisis’ and beyond.”

The Pensions Regulator said: “We value our staff highly and hope to achieve a successful resolution with the PCS union as soon as possible, within our current performance-related pay structure that is fair and equitable.”