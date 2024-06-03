An area of Preston Park in Brighton has been fenced off and dug up to create a base of operations for staff working on improvements to the A23.

Work is due to begin this month on a scheme to improve the A23 London Road and Preston Road between Argyle Road and Preston Drove.

Over 18 months, the road will be given wider pavements and new cycle lanes as well as new crossings and junctions, with improvements promised to bus stops.

Brighton and Hove City Council was awarded £909,000 for the scheme in 2020 by the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund.

The project is also supported by funding from developer contributions, known as section 106 money, and the Local Transport Plan fund.

Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “The small fenced off area is there to support the improvement work we are doing on the A23.

“It will be used for storage and facilities for staff and be there for around 18 months.

“We discussed options for the site with the Friends of Preston Park and we sent details of the A23 plans to more than 3,000 local homes and businesses.

“Once the work is complete, we will make sure the area is fully restored.”

The changes, which were approved by the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee last October, are designed to encourage active and inclusive travel as well as upgrade key junctions and improve road safety.

A six-week public consultation was held on the A23 scheme in 2021, followed by further engagement in 2023, the council said.