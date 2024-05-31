A former council leader and parliamentary candidate has called for an investigation after the controversial events in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven this week.

Nancy Platts was asked to put herself forward as a candidate after Lloyd Russell-Moyle – who twice won the seat – was suspended by the Labour Party on Tuesday (28 May).

But while she was being interviewed, the journalist Michael Crick tweeted that the party had picked Chris Ward, a former aide to the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Platts, the former leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, contested Brighton Pavilion in 2010 and Brighton Kemptown in 2015.

She said: “I’d like to pay tribute to Lloyd Russell-Moyle who has been our MP since 2017 and who I am proud to call my friend.

“Following his suspension, I was asked by some local members to stand in Brighton Kemptown.

“They felt that as someone who had previously been selected by members, had been a local councillor here for five years, had good local name recognition and had halved the Tory majority in 2015, that I was best placed to win the seat.

“I spoke to Lloyd and put myself forward to be Brighton Kemptown’s candidate with his support.

“Everything moved very quickly yesterday and I was pleased to be offered an online interview at 2.40pm.

“It was disappointing afterwards to find out that during my interview, Michael Crick had tweeted out that Chris Ward would be the successful candidate.

🔴 BRIGHTON KEMPTOWN & PEACEHAVEN: it now looks like former Starmer adviser Chris Ward will get this seat. https://t.co/6rhgI51jBD — @Tomorrow’sMPs (@tomorrowsmps) May 30, 2024

“I have forwarded the tweet to the general secretary of the Labour Party and I trust that there will now be an investigation to ensure the fairness of the process.

“It’s important to remember that these decisions affect a wider group of people.

“Had I been selected I would have kept on all of Lloyd’s team who now face losing their jobs and their livelihoods.

“I’d like to thank all the local members and the local, regional and national trade unions that took the time to have conversations yesterday and who offered me their support.”

On Wednesday, Mr Russell-Moyle said: “I’ve been working day and night since the election was called for success mot only in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven but across Sussex.

“Yesterday, out of the blue, I received an ‘administrative suspension letter’.

“Someone (who remains anonymous to me) has made what I believe to be a vexatious and politically motivated complaint about my behaviour eight years ago.

“This is a false allegation that I dispute totally and I believe it was designed to disrupt this election.

“There isn’t enough time to defend myself as these processes within the party take too long so the party has told me that I will not be eligible to be a candidate at the next election.

“I’m gutted. I’ve spent the last decade of my life building one of the best campaigning CLPs (constituency Labour parties) in the country.

“I’ve been so inspired by everyone pulling together in the last week and excited for the campaign to come.

“We have an amazing local party and I am sorry for all of you most of all.

“I aim to co-operate with the investigations process to clear my name but will now take this opportunity to contribute to public life in different ways under what I hope is a Labour government.

“I wish Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and the Labour team the best of luck and I hope to be celebrating Labour wins across Sussex and beyond on election night.”

Mr Russell-Moyle, a former member of Brighton and Hove City Council, won the seat from the Conservatives at the 2017 general election with a majority of almost 10,000.

At the 2019 election he held the seat with a majority of just over 8,000.