I was completely and partially whelmed by this show. Alexis is a truly competent comedian who presented us with an entirely acceptable and amusing show. The laughs came thick and with regularity. The hour rushed past in a haze of delirious chuckling.

Alexis Dubus is actually a rather successful comedian who regularly has sell out shows but you probably don’t recognise his name. His success has come in the form of his alter ego Marcel Lucont, the haughty Frenchman who regales us with his filthy poems and sharp-witted political commentary. I was lucky enough to catch his show The Whine List at the Bosco Theatre earlier in the month.

This is the first time Alexis has performed as himself for eight years. It was great to see the man behind Marcel who I have been a big fan of for years. During the show you even get to hear the origin story behind Marcel Lucont – an occasionally riveting tale!! Haha

Dubbed as an average 3 -Star Show Alexis very cleverly unmasks the hypocrisy of the star rating of shows and the industry behind reviewing and promoting shows. And here I am perpetuating that business. Well, its too late to catch this decidedly competent masterpiece this Fringe season. But I know he might be back in Brighton soon if we are lucky enough to be convenienced with his presence.

In all honesty I really did enjoy getting to know Alexis a bit better. He told stories from his real life and I could gain a little understanding of the comic genius behind one of my favourite comedy characters.

Venue Details

Brighton Spiegeltent Bosco theatre

Old Steine Gardens

Brighton

BN1 1GY

Performance

31 May 01 June

7.45pm

£12/10 concessions