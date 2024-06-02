In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s – the place where it all started for The Dubliners back in 1962 – Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Leading the ultimate feel-good Irish show, this hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.

So much more than a jukebox musical celebration of The Dubliners, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through the fascinating life of the group in between stunning performances of so many of their celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

The crowd in the Theatre Royal were certainly primed for the performance. The whole auditorium was clapping and singing along from the first song to the last. It was great to hear all the classic Dubliners tunes played live and so enthusiastically received. I was not fortunate enough to ever see the group live so this was a real treat. Hearing the songs brought to life by the cast was great and getting an insight into the origins of the band was fascinating.

Of course, all the original members of The Dubliners have sadly passed. So, the show is tinged with sorrow as well as joy. But the music of the Irish people is well versed in encompassing great and moving tragedy as well as joyous riotousness. So, tears and laughter and a great craic all round!

In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged Graham said, “It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn’t know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly’s brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna’s sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show.”

With the 2024 UK and Irish leg of Seven Drunken Nights being the biggest so far, the show is also set for its record year internationally, performing nearly 300 shows during 42 weeks on the road.

Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged Graham, who said, “I can’t quite believe it. Seven Drunken Nights seems to have touched so many people who have become real fans of the show, reigniting their love of The Dubliners. It’s had a massive impact on my life, giving me the confidence to write more and be involved in many other productions, including the runaway success Fairytale of New York. It truly is a great privilege to bring the music of The Dubliners to the stage every night and keep their legacy alive.”