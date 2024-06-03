A jury is due to resume deliberations in the trial of fugitive mother Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon today (Monday 3 June).

Wealthy aristocrat Marten, 37, and Gordon, who turns 50 on Saturday (8 June), are on trial charged with causing the death of their daughter Victoria.

She died while the couple were trying to live off-grid on the South Downs early last year.

The couple fled the authorities in January last year in the hope of keeping their newborn child after their four other children were taken into care, the jury was told.

The pair have been on trial at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, since January.

They were arrested in Brighton on Monday 27 February last year, two days before Victoria’s decomposed body was found inside a Lidl “bag for life” in a disused allotment shed.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The 11 jurors retired to begin deliberating on their verdicts on Tuesday 30 April.

Judge Mark Lucraft, the recorder of London, is expected to send them out again this morning to continue their deliberations.