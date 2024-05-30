Labour announced the party’s candidate for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven this evening – a day after Lloyd Russell-Moyle said that he had been suspended.

Chris Ward, who spent six years working for the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, will stand in place of Mr Russell-Moyle who won the seat from the Conservatives in 2017 and held it at the 2019 general election.

The party said: “Labour has today (Thursday 30 May) announced its candidate to contest the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency in the general election on Thursday 4 July.

“Chris was born and grew up in Brighton and has spent decades fighting for a brighter future for our country.”

After his selection, Mr Ward said: “It’s an enormous honour to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven – the city I grew up in and the city I love.

“After 14 years of Conservative chaos, we have the chance on July 4 to vote for change and for a brighter future for Britain.

“I can’t wait to get started and I look forward to joining our members to take that message of change for our community.”