Labour announced the party’s candidate for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven this evening – a day after Lloyd Russell-Moyle said that he had been suspended.
Chris Ward, who spent six years working for the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, will stand in place of Mr Russell-Moyle who won the seat from the Conservatives in 2017 and held it at the 2019 general election.
The party said: “Labour has today (Thursday 30 May) announced its candidate to contest the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency in the general election on Thursday 4 July.
“Chris was born and grew up in Brighton and has spent decades fighting for a brighter future for our country.”
After his selection, Mr Ward said: “It’s an enormous honour to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven – the city I grew up in and the city I love.
“After 14 years of Conservative chaos, we have the chance on July 4 to vote for change and for a brighter future for Britain.
“I can’t wait to get started and I look forward to joining our members to take that message of change for our community.”
Not a carpetbagger then
Won’t be getting my vote totally right wing careerist. Nothing socialist about him or his views.
So much for localism – Keir can’t argue one way and face the other. Were local Labour Party members at least consulted? The conservatives are criticised for parachuting but it’s ok for Keir to do the same?? I think not.
Red Hair to Brown Nose?
Looks like Labour can’t now attack the Greens for having a London candidate (even though he was born here).
You’d have thought Labour would have learnt about hoisting a candidate without local members support by now.
You should probably include some details of his current position and career history. He’s not just an empty suit. He’s much worse than that. I’m not a particular fan of Elaine Hills but she’s a thousand times the person this political vacuum is.
A Starmerite drone who’s never done anything for Brighton and Hove and is not about to fight for their constituents if elected then? Does he even live here?
Not our candidate.
Such convenient timing for this allegation. It stinks to be honest . Left wing candidate out and right wing puppet in . Myself & family have been staunch Labour supporters forever , but no more . Labour is no longer labour . It’s lost its way . We’re done with them. This is the last straw . I hope all of these people who are no longer wanted in the party form another party a bit like the breakaway tories . Jeremy Corbin can lead them .
Whilst I didn’t like Lloyd’s politics, he was a good MP. Won’t be voting for his successor – it stinks!
I don’t know anything about Chris Ward so can’t comment on his career to date or his political views but surely it isn’t fair to describe him as ‘right-wing’: he isn’t on the same page as the likes of Rees-Mogg. I agree that this sequence of events is a shambles and begs a lot of questions about what’s behind it all. But who are you going to vote for, if not Chris Ward? Who would you rather see in Downing Street? It isn’t my constituency so I don’t have to face those questions but all electors in Kemptown will have to do so. I’ve lived through 14 years of of the Sainted Caroline Lucas, a paragon of principled policies, who has never had to try to put those policies into practice, fully costed and with all wrinkles and unexpected snags ironed out. A protest vote could bring in a similarly principled MP, who will similarly never have the chance to put those principles into practical legislation.