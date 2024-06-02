The Greens have selected former councillor Ollie Sykes to stand in the Brunswick and Adelaide by-election on Thursday 4 July – the same day as the general election.

Mr Sykes represented the ward for eight years from 2011 to 2019 and was the Green group’s lead for finance on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The party said that he was the right candidate to “hold Labour to account” in a part of the city that has a strong reputation for voting Green.

As a councillor, he campaigned successfully to stop the Labour-led council from selling Hove Library and the council’s valuable downland estate and found ways to invest millions of pounds in climate action.

Brunswick and Adelaide was represented by Green councillors for 12 years until last year when Labour won the second of the ward’s two seats by just six votes.

The by-election is being held after Labour councillor Jilly Stevens, who topped the poll, resigned for health reasons.

Mr Sykes said: “As a councillor who has represented this area, I will be ready to serve the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide from day one.

“There is now already one Labour councillor here as well as a Labour-run council, a Labour MP and soon a Labour government.

“The by-election on Thursday 4 July is your opportunity to push those Labour politicians towards a more progressive and Green agenda.

“The Labour-run council has already broken election promises when it comes to school closures, climate change, toxic weedkiller and wider council service provision.

“Only by electing a Green can you ensure that you can hold Labour to account and your voice is heard on all the key issues.”

Councillor Steve Davis, the leader of the opposition, said: “Ollie has a brilliant track record as a councillor and we would be delighted to have him return to the Green group.

“His experience as a councillor for the ward means he can get stuck in, working hard for residents in Brunswick and Adelaide.

“Labour won the seat by just six votes so every Green vote counts. For another voice to hold Labour to account, Ollie is the only choice to vote for on Thursday 4 July.”