Relief over public toilets as Greens rethink closures

A rethink looks like saving public toilets from closure as Brighton and Hove City Council published its latest budget proposals this evening (Wednesday 1 February).

The Greens said that it was one of several tough choices foisted on the council by “Tory-imposed cuts” but offered some relief, having listened to residents. Some toilets that were closed could reopen.

The party said: “Since the first draft (of the budget) was published in December, Green councillors have met with countless residents, employees and stakeholders to hear feedback and ideas on how to navigate this no-win scenario.

“Vital public services will continue to be funded. For example, public toilets will not be cut.

“High-footfall locations will stay open and sites that were already closed are being reviewed for reopening as we also do work to make toilets in cafés and other contexts accessible to the public.

“Councillors stress that while there will be some points of relief, there will be many more points of hurt.

“They note that work will continue with trade unions to completely remove the need for job losses but that these may yet be unavoidable.

“There are reductions in service, both now and in the future, and call on the city to prepare for tough days ahead.”

The latest budget proposals also offer a reprieve – at least for the time being – for the Bright Start nursery in Brighton.

The proposed closure was expected to save £104,000 a year but would cost 15 staff their jobs.

Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “The reality of this budget is grim. While we are confident that this is the best possible budget in these conditions, we want to be upfront that this is not good news for many.

“We have put a lot of work into improving the situation as much as we can but we know this Tory-rigged budget will still cause a lot of pain across the city.

“What we are putting forward ensures that the hardships it causes are kept to a minimum.”

Councillor Mac Cafferty added: “We continue to prioritise services for the city’s most marginalised communities by distributing cuts across different services and finding new ways of providing council services.

“We will also continue to lobby government with the loudest voices for the funding we know Brighton and Hove needs and deserves.

“I am proud that Green councillors, even in the most trying times, lead with principles and compassion.

“I call on every councillor on Brighton and Hove City Council to join with us making decisions based on what is best for our residents, local businesses, council staff and visitors.”

The Greens said: “The government legally requires local authorities to present a balanced budget and imposes severe consequences on authorities that fail to do so.

“The proposals published today will go to a meeting of senior councillors next week before going to a meeting of all 54 councillors later this month.”

The first meeting – of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee – is due to take place on Thursday 9 February.

The annual budget council meeting is due to take place a fortnight later on Thursday 23 February.

All 54 councillors are expected to set a legal budget for the coming financial year, starting in April, as well as setting the council tax which is expected to go up 4.99 per cent.