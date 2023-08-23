A new school for children with complex needs in Hollingdean which was due to welcome students on Monday 4 September is now not expected to open until January at the earliest.

Delays have meant that the building contractor, Cosmur, will not finish refurbishment work at the Hive centre, in Lynchet Close, before the start of the new term in less than a fortnight.

Alternative premises have been found for the school, at the Connaught Centre, in Hove, with the same staff, policies and procedures as planned for the new site.

The Hive, a new offshoot of Hill Park School, Portslade, which caters for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will cater for 32 children with complex needs.

One parent, Clara Molin, the mother of a prospective student, said that, before this update, parents were assured just last month that the school would open in time for the new term.

Ms Molin said: “I, as I’m sure many others, had to give up work when he couldn’t stay in mainstream school and had to be home.

“I haven’t worked for a year. I was meant to start again in September but now I have no idea if I will be able to.

“I have completely depleted my savings and was counting on going back to some sort of normality with a steady income but I don’t know if this will be possible yet. It’s very unsettling.

“I think my child might be okay but most other parents said they won’t send their child to the temporary site.

“I’m very concerned he will be very lonely. It’s just one more thing.

“We’ve been visiting the site. We have a printout on his bedroom wall. He’s been preparing, just for it to change with two weeks’ notice.”

A letter to parents from executive head teacher Rachel Burstow said: “I have been involved in previous building projects at Hill Park and have never experienced delays of this extent.

“Myself, Linda (Williams) and Robert Hardy (chair of governors) have expressed very strongly our anger, frustration and disappointment with the progress of this project and the impact that this could have on our students, families and staff.

“Our view is that we no longer want to offer students part of the Hive or deadlines that aren’t met and we will therefore stay in this alternative space until the Hive is fully completed.”

Labour councillor Lucy Helliwell, who co-chairs the council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee, said: “We’re really sorry about the delay to the opening of the Hive centre and apologise unreservedly to the children and families affected.

“Unfortunately, we are now not expecting to be able to open the Hive centre until January.

“Our contractor Cosmur had given us repeated assurances that the project was on schedule.

“But, unfortunately, on (Sunday) 13 August they told us there would be significant delays.

“Since then council staff have worked flat out to identify and prepare alternative premises in a very short amount of time.

“We informed parents and carers of the situation on Monday 21 August and explained the alternative arrangements we are putting in place until the Hive centre can open.

“These will be at the annexe at the council’s Connaught Road site. This is a small quiet space that has been vacated by West Hove Infant School.

“It is in good condition and will offer an environment that is appropriate to the needs of the children and young people affected.

“All home to school transport arrangements will remain in place but will go to the new location until the Hive centre opens.

“We held an online meeting with parents and carers yesterday (Tuesday 22 August). We felt it was positive and that most parents and carers were very understanding about the situation.

“However, we fully understand the anxieties a number of parents are feeling.

“We will be holding a face to face meeting with parents at Hove Town Hall next week before taking them to visit the annexe at Connaught Road.

“We very much hope this will help reassure our parents and carers that their children will continue to receive excellent education and support as of September.”

The alternative premises has its own entrance, outside space and four classrooms and other break out areas which can be converted into sensory spaces and small work spaces.

The resources already ordered for the Hive centre, such as furniture, sensory room equipment and trampolines and swings will still be installed.

Parents will be able to attend an in-person meeting at the council chamber, Hove Town Hall, on Wednesday 30 August from 10am, with the option of visiting the temporary site afterwards.