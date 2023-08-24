Pupils at the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) were celebrating the GCSE results today (Thursday 24 August).

PACA head teacher Mark Poston said: “We are really proud of the achievements of all our year 11 students which are testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience.

“It has been a wonderful day celebrating our results and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”

One of the best individual sets of results came from Edith McMaster-Byrne who achieved three grade 9s in geography and double sciences, five grade 8s and a grade 7.

Another student, Dillon Abbott, achieved five grade 9s in maths, further maths, physics, chemistry and biology, three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

And Dylan Stowell achieved five grades 9s in maths, physics, chemistry, biology and computer science, two grade 8s and strong passes in four other subjects.

The school also congratulated Rhiannon Irving and Luca McCarthy for results that were two and a half grades higher than target and included a collection of strong passes with grades from 9s to 7s.

The school declined to publish a breakdown of its results.