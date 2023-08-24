Varndean School students celebrated collecting their GCSE results today (Thursday 24 August).

Grades were described as “excellent” by the school, with more than 500 top grades – 8s and 9s – awarded.

Nearly 200 students were awarded at least grade 5 – a strong pass – in both English and mathematics.

Head teacher Shelley Baker said: “These are tremendous results and all of the staff of the school are thrilled that the commitment and hard work of this group of year 11 students has paid off.

“This is a day for them to celebrate and enjoy and it is very gratifying to know that they are now very well set up for the next stage of their lives.

“They are a great group of young people who will go on to even more success but will do so while also being kind and thoughtful too.”