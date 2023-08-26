Albion trail to a James Ward-Prowse goal after a mistake by Adam Webster.

Ward-Prowse’s first Hammers goal was a scrappy one, but it went in, past Albion debut keeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Seagulls have dominated the remainder of the game but have yet to really trouble Alphonse Areola – although Areola did drop the ball in the six-yard box but Albion couldn’t capitalise.

Billy Gilmour went closest for Albion with a low shot that skimmed the post.

Albion have looked impressive with Pascal Gross and Kaoru Mitoma looking particularly effective.