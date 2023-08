Brighton and Hove Albion 1 West Ham United 3

Albion are no longer top of the league, displaced by West Ham after they ran out comfortable winners at the Amex this evening (Saturday 26 August).

James Ward-Prowse scored his first goal for the east London side to open the scoring.

Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio wrapped up the points for the visitors after the break.

Pascal Gross grabbed a late consolation for the Seagulls who slipped to a first defeat of the season.