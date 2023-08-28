A Brighton seafront pub is due to close today (Monday 28 August) for a six-month makeover.

The White Horse, in Rottingdean, is expected to undergo a significant refurbishment, including an upgrade to its some of its hotel rooms.

The owner Greene King has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for planning permission to carry out a number of alterations.

These include changes to the external roof to make more room for an internal staircase and the creation of two ensuite bathrooms in the attic space at second floor level.

The company said: “The majority of these changes are internal to the building and do not require planning permission.

“Fundamental upgrades to the internal staircase are required pertaining to fire escape requirements which stipulate two exit stairs.”

Greene King, which bought the pub and hotel in 1999, also wants to demolish an unused chimney and to expand a flat roof area where it would site four air conditioning compressors.

The company said that the White Horse, built in the 1930s, was one of the priority locations for its new “Venture Hotels” offer, focused on high-quality hidden gems.

The building has 27 hotel rooms, of which eight are currently in use and one has been used as the manager’s accommodation.

The latest application was submitted after the council recently granted planning permission for a single-storey rear conservatory extension and timber deck as well as some electric vehicle charging points.

Greene King said: “The building is not listed. The closest listed buildings are approximately 80 metres to the north of the site, along the High Street.

“The site does not fall within the Rottingdean Conservation Area. However, the boundary to the conservation area lies approximately 70 metres to the north of the site.”

The planning application was due to have been decided more than a month ago and the date for a final decision is not yet available.

To see or comment on the application, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/01334.