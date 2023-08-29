Since exploding onto the UK scene in 2019, The Meffs – aka Lily on vocals/guitar and Lewis on drums/backing vocals – have built up a reputation as purveyors of frantic punk bangers and an absolute must-see live sensation.

Their self-titled debut album was recorded in 2019 and dropped on 11th April 2020. Six of the ten numbers came in at two minutes or less, so I’m sure you’ll have an idea what they sound like.

In March 2022 they released their ‘Lockdown Singles’ EP, which was followed in December by the six song ‘Broken Britain Pt.1’ via Fat Wreck Chords. This was recorded by Frank Turner in early 2022 and “It’s an absolute monster”. Five more tunes arrived last February under the banner of ‘Broken Britain Pt.2’ .

The Meffs then went out on tour and played in Brighton on 8th May. The Brighton & Hove News witnessed the set and rounded off the report thus:

“Before the duo head into their penultimate song ‘No Future’, they inform the audience of a flag that’s placed in the corner of the venue where they’re invited to write their thoughts on the government before the flag itself is posted to them… a power move, I must say! Now, we come to the final song with no encore, ‘War’. This track sees The Meffs at their most hellish, with several groove changes and those classic Lily stares becoming the most confrontational of the evening! The song eventually climaxes and the show ends on a high… “see you at the merch stand in 25 seconds”, Lily states before they leave the stage.

If this show has proved anything for The Meffs, it’s that they’ve continued to move from strength to strength since forming only four years ago: they were in incredible command of the crowd and played with punk finesse, whilst carrying across strong messages for our current socio-political British climate. While I was not able to get through the crowd to contribute to their flag, I can only imagine the overwhelming response handwritten by many Meffs fans. However, that flag will surely be carried over for the rest of their tour, which continues in Glasgow on Thursday. UP THE MEFFS!”.

You can read the full account HERE.

The duo have now announced that their 20-date ‘Broken Brains’ November headline UK tour will be swinging by The Prince Albert in Brighton on Saturday 18th November and also on the bill will be Brighton’s rising punk rock stars Noah And The Loners, who we discovered at The Brunswick Cellar Bar in Hove on 9th November 2022.

We concluded that report by saying:

“Here is a band that are the next wave in town, following in the wake of the likes of The Lambrini Girls and Monakis. They are a tight quartet and must keep at it as they are great. Noah had enough charisma to fill the whole cellar, which is a special gift that needs to be nurtured. A must see live band for punks of all ages!”.

You can read the full account HERE.

Tickets for the forthcoming Saturday 18th November concert can be purchased HERE.

The Meffs work can be located on their Bandcamp page HERE.

themeffs.com

If you also wish to check out Noah And The Loners at an earlier concert date, then head on off to The Con Club in Lewes on Sunday 24th September, where they will be supporting punk legends Peter And The Test Tube Babies. Tickets for that gig are available HERE. If you need a t-shirt to war for either of these forthcoming gigs, then maybe check out the new Noah And The Loners t’s HERE.

linktr.ee/noahandtheloners