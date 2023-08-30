A man has been bailed after his arrest on suspicion of trying to rape a woman on the beach in Brighton in the early hours of Sunday (27 August).

The 22-year-old Brighton man has been released on police bail until Monday 27 November while the investigation continues.

On Sunday, Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

“The incident happened at about 3am on the beach near the junction of West Street and King’s Road, on Sunday 27 August.

“Officers have arrested a 22-year-old man from Brighton in connection with the investigation.

“The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information to contact them.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 233 of 27/08.”