Brighton has one of the worst shortages of student housing in the country, a new report says.

Martin Blakey, chief executive of student housing charity Unipol, says the city had one of the worst shortages of student housing in the country.

This year, just 60 new student rooms have come onto the market – although he says the problem may be lessened by a smaller intake this year.

He said many university students will struggle to find affordable housing this year – and in some cases, “supply will simply dry up”.

A similar picture is expected in 2024 and the charity is predicting a “virtual standstill” in new provision in 2025 and 2026.

In a blog for the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, Mr Blakey said: “Unless there is currently a ‘spade in the ground’, actual building is unlikely to happen: developers are struggling to maintain viability because of volatile build and funding costs.”

The blog adds that the main driver for rising accommodation demand is international students – both undergraduates and postgraduates, but mostly postgraduates on one-year taught courses.

It suggests that significant numbers of international postgraduate students have found it hard to find somewhere appropriate to live, and many are in temporary accommodation which “adversely affects their studies”.

Mr Blakey said: “For many students – particularly those last in the queue – this will be a difficult year to find affordable housing. In some cases, supply will simply dry up.

“Having learned lessons from last year’s problems, a lot of institutions are better equipped to assist their students through this difficult experience. However, student services are not magicians.”

Nick Hillman, director of Hepi, said: “It is important to understand that neither students nor accommodation providers are to blame for the current shortages.

“The problems stem from high interest rates, which make building new accommodation less affordable, excessive regulation, seen most clearly in Scotland in recent years, and deflation in students’ real incomes, which makes it harder for them to cover rent.”

The warnings come as the latest figures show 44,060 UK-based 18-year-olds were recorded as “free to be placed in clearing” on Tuesday – nearly a fortnight after A-level results day.

This means they missed the conditions of their higher education offer and are now eligible to find places through clearing.

But Ucas said the figure includes all applicants – including those who may not be actively seeking a place on a higher education course.

Among those UK 18-year-olds who only found out their decision on results day, 18,030 are currently eligible for clearing, up on 2022 (15,950) and 2019 (12,760), the higher education admissions service said.

Earlier this month, Clare Marchant, the chief executive of Ucas, admitted that there is a “difficulty” with university accommodation.

Ms Marchant said: “I’m sitting here in Cheltenham and Gloucester, there is plenty of accommodation. If you go to a bigger, more urban area, they might have more issues.”

She told the PA news agency: “There are hotspots with accommodation and students are aware of that and just need to research the options as they do their course research.”

Universities UK (UUK) said there is usually a “first-year accommodation guarantee” for eligible students.

But it advised any concerned students to get in touch with their university’s accommodation team before the start of term to see what their options are on housing.

A UUK spokeswoman said: “While only around a quarter of students are in purpose-built accommodation, we recognise that it is a key part of a student’s experience, and housing issues can cause students significant worry.”

She added: “Different universities will take different approaches to managing increased demand in their cities or areas, but to support them in this UUK recently published good practice in managing accommodation challenges.

“While recognising universities are not directly responsible for all elements of their local housing market, it outlines the important role they have to play in partnership with other local higher education institutions, the local authority, and private accommodation providers, to find solutions.”