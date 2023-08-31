Friends of a Brighton music promoter who passed away this month are planning to gather next Saturday to remember him.

Although Dave Morrison left Brighton in 2006 to emigrate to Canada, he is still fondly remembered by people who met him through Virgin Megastore, Rounder Records and his promotion company the Gilded Palace of Sin.

He worked in the Virgin Megastore in Western Road, Brighton in the 1980s and later in Rounder Records, the independent record store that operated in Brighton Square until it closed in 2012 after 46 years.

His particular affection for roots, folk and country music led him in 2001 to co-found live music promotion company the Gilded Palace of Sin, which specialised in bringing American artists to Brighton venues.

Acts promoted by the Gilded Palace included Gillian Welch, The Shins, The Decemberists, The National, M Ward, Richard Buckner, Dinosaur Junior and hundreds of other artists.

One of the first acts to come over in 2001 was Canadian duo Flophouse Junior, featuring Jon Wood and Susan Young.

Dave and Susan fell in love and married in 2003, living at Seven Dials for the next three years until a fire in their building caused them to hasten their plans to move to Canada.

They spent sixteen years living in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, where Dave continued to write prolifically about music and became heavily involved in the local scene.

A long-term survivor of cancer, Dave became ill again in 2022 and died on 11 March 2023 with Susan at his side.

For all those who would like to share memories of Dave and hear some of his favourite music, there will be a celebration on Saturday, 9 September 2023 at the Hartington on Whippingham Road.

The day will feature records played by his friends and live music from local artists who played at Gilded Palace of Sin gigs.

To let the organisers know you would like to come, please sign up here.