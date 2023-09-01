Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The 20-year-old made 36 La Liga appearances last season for Barca, as they secured their first title for four years.

Men’s first team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be.”

Technical director David Weir said, “We are delighted to bring Ansu to the club. He is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world and arrives with an impressive amount of experience both domestically and in European competition, despite his age.

“This season is the biggest in the club’s history and we’re really happy that a player of Ansu’s quality is going to be part of it. We will give him the opportunity to embed himself in the squad and to get used to working with Roberto, but naturally we’re excited to see him in a Brighton shirt.”

Ansu holds a number of records for Barcelona, having joined their famous academy, La Masia, aged ten.

He became the club’s second-youngest appearance maker in August 2019 when he came on as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Real Betis, before becoming Barca’s youngest goal scorer in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna six days later.

In September 2019 he became Barcelona’s youngest Champions League player and his goal against Inter Milan in December 2019 made him the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

He finished the 2019/20 season having made 33 appearances and scoring eight goals. He was named in the first UEFA La Liga Revelation Team of the Year and the following season he won La Liga’s Player of the Month award for September.

Barca won the Copa del Rey that season and Ansu firmly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football when he won the Goal.com NxGn award for 2021, which recognises emerging young players.

Last season he enjoyed more success with club and country, winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup as well as the UEFA Nations League with Spain. He also made two appearances at the FIFA World Cup. Fati has represented his country at senior level nine times, scoring two goals.