More than 100 frustrated passengers told a bus company boss that Bevendean has the “worst bus service ever experienced” last night.

Brighton and Hove Buses chief executive Ed Wills was given a grilling by residents about the poor performance of the 48 bus – the only one to serve the area.

The route from Churchill Square to Lower Bevendean is timetabled for three buses an hour during peak times on the Brighton and Hove Buses website, but driver shortages often cause cancellations.

The meeting had to be moved from the church hall to the Holy Nativity Church on Norwich Drive after more residents than expected turned up.

While no firm plans were agreed to, a commitment to look into why such a disparity exists between the number of 49s and 48s was taken away by the Brighton and Hove Buses chief executive.

One resident summed up residents’ concerns, saying: “There is only one road in and out of Bevendean. We have no doctors, no pub, no supermarket; we need to go out of Bevendean for everything.

“This is why we need to rely on our bus service.”

Mr Wills told residents: “I want to give you a better service that you can rely on.

“We are still coming out of a hard few years. We are still suffering from a shortage of drivers.

“We need to make sure the 48 is not more or less affected than any other service.

“On the suggestion of a loop, we have talked about it.

“In the immediate term we can look at the 49s and 5s running together, we will look at splitting up frequent services.”

Mr Wills was met with jeers of objection after saying: “I’ve worked in some parts of the UK where there’s one bus every hour.”

There were roars of agreement when a resident said: “I’d be happy with one every 20 minutes if it actually turned up.”

Jodie Hillman, Bevendean resident said: “People who need 49s can take the 49, the 29, or the 24. When you cancel a 48, people are left waiting a long time, there’s no other service we can take.”

Another resident who has lived in Bevendean for almost two years said: “If I didn’t have a car I would not be able to plan my life because it’s the worst bus service I have ever experienced.

An elderly resident said: “In the last month I have had to walk home four times, I am 74.”

One resident said that he was surprised the bus company bosses did not have solutions ready to provide to the crowd already, having had more than two weeks’ notice of this public meeting.

The meeting was organised by Moulsecoomb and Bevendean Councillor Jacob Taylor. He said: “Residents know it’s not good enough, councillors know it’s not good enough, and it’s now clear that the bus company themselves know it’s not good enough.

“What we now need is a plan to improve it, and real action from the bus company.”

Another ward councillor, Ty Goddard said: “Residents understood some of the operational challenges but Bevendean deserves better and it seems this service has been overlooked for a long time.

“It says a lot when we had to change venues because the public meeting was so busy.”

Other topics discussed were the possibility of having published time tables at every stop in Bevendean, as well as ensuring the first and last 48 buses of the day turn up on time.

One resident who sends her children to school at BACA said: “If the last bus is cancelled it’s not safe. That last bus is the only way some people can get home.

“When the early bus is cancelled children are abandoned with no information. Those children deserve to get to school ready to learn, and instead they get marked absent in the register.”