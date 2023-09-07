An art workshop franchise seeking a drinks licence in Brighton has drawn objections from neighbours.

The latest Pinot and Picasso franchise outlet aims to give customers modern art classes in groups of no more than 32 for up to three hours at a time.

The Australian concept’s Brighton franchisee has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to sell alcohol from 10am to 11pm daily at its site at 127 Gloucester Road.

The Brighton studio would be the fourth branch in Britain. There are 69 Pinot and Picassos in Australia and seven in New Zealand.

The franchisee, Creative Atventures Ltd, based in Chichester, said that alcohol would be supplementary to the art classes which must be pre-booked and would have a maximum number of attendees.

Residents have sent two letters of objection so a licensing panel hearing has been scheduled to allow councillors to decide the application.

One of the objectors was concerned about the potential for public nuisance, crime and disorder.

The objection said: “Assuming that this will work on the same model as painting pottery cafés but only for adults, they will be looking to attract groups of hens and stags in particular.

“The likelihood of over-drinking and consequent public nuisance is therefore substantial.”

There were also concerns that the venue would just end up being turned into a wine bar.

The other objection said that Gloucester Road and nearby Cheltenham Place already had four other licensed premises and they were causing anti-social behaviour.

The objector said: “Drug dealing has increased (taking place in plain sight) just over the last six months, as also other crimes such as burglary and attempted break-ins.

“Littering (broken bottles and glass, fast food wrappers, etc) is an everyday problem.

“The disproportioned concentration of alcohol premises in this troubled area, with a fifth applying for an alcohol licence, is a real concern for public safety.”

Creative Atventures director Amanda Hammond, 61, is listed as the designated premises licence holder in the company’s application. Her fellow director is Tacy Riby, 54.

Peter Conisbee, of PC Licensing Consultancy, said on behalf of the directors that both had “spent a significant amount of time delivering art and craft-based education projects in the community”.

Mr Conisbee said that, unlike the other licensed venues in the area, Pinot and Picasso was not alcohol-led. Pinot and Picasso do not actively seek to attract (stag and hen) parties.

“Based on experience, the venue will attract such, but these mainly take place during the day as part of organised pre-wedding activities.

“The sessions are organised and delivered to create a memorable experience for all members of the wedding party whatever their age and, as such, are not focused on drinking but more on creating family memories.

“In our experience, Pinot and Picasso is not a destination venue for such events, more of an afternoon activity before heading out to dinner or other venues.”

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Thursday 14 September. The virtual meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.