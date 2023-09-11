If you’re keen on discovering new and emerging music talent then you’ll probably want to go to the “FIND JOY Presents #1” event at The Rossi Bar at 8 Queens Road in Brighton on Thursday 28th September from 7:30pm.

On offer that night will be an evening of new music discovery featuring the exciting Night Tapes, Parthenope and Sienna Melella.

If you love finding new artists to listen to on repeat, ‘FIND JOY’ is the place to be with early past performances from the likes of Wet Leg, The Last Dinner Party, English Teacher & Newdad!

The fab thing about this forthcoming ‘Find Joy’ event is that it’s FREE ENTRY when you sign up to the FIND JOY newsletter at find.joyconcerts.com which is located HERE.

Here is further information on the acts taking part for “FIND JOY Presents #1”:

Night Tapes:

London, genre-blending, multi-fidelity recordings and honest reflection contribute to their atmospheric soundscapes that ultimately make for fresh and envelope-pushing dream pop. Night Tapes take inspiration from both their lived experience in the world that they can see and touch, as well as the less tangible spiritual and metaphysical realm.

To date, the band have released two EPs: ‘Dream Forever In Glorious Stereo’ and ‘Download Spirit’. Their debut single ‘Forever’ has reached over 5 million plays, and their music has been championed by Turtlenek, Paste Magazine, Pigeons & Planes, DUMMY, At The Barrier, David Dean Burkhart and Majestic Casual channels. Having signed to Nettwerk in 2022, Night Tapes will release their third EP ‘Perfect Kindness’ later in 2023 and just performed at SXSW.

Check out Night Tapes work on their Bandcamp page HERE.

linktr.ee/nighttapesmusic

You can check out the new 4 song EP ‘Go Somewhere Alone’ from Parthenope (pronounced ‘per-then-oh-pea’) on Bandcamp HERE.

linktr.ee/parthenope

You can listen to Sienna Melella material on Soundcloud, which can be found HERE.

www.instagram.com/siennamelella