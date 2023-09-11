A 15-year-old girl has been bailed after she was arrested over a two-hour stand-off with police last Tuesday (5 September).

The girl was spotted on top of Hove Town Hall at about 7pm, with police told that someone had climbed to on to the roof.

She went up and down the top levels of the scaffolding, wearing Crocs on her feet, and could be heard calling down to people in Church Road, Hove.

Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service all attended, with the stand-off lasting until about 9.30pm.

Police said: “At 7pm on Tuesday 5 September, emergency services were called to Hove Town Hall, in Norton Road, following a report that a person had climbed on to the roof of the building.

“Officers attended and engaged with the person and they were safely escorted down from the building

“A 15-year-old girl from Hove was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and wasting police time.

“She has been released on bail pending further inquiries.”