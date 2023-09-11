An appeal has been launched to track down the vandals who left a charity sculpture of Shaun the Sheep in the middle of the road.

The sculpture, called Bloom and one of 42 placed around Brighton and Hove to raise money for Martlets Hospice, was taken off its plinth by the Pepperpot in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police officers driving along Queens Park Road discovered it at 5am and returned it to its base. It has now been taken away for repairs.

Artist Faye Bridgwater, who designed this Shaun, said on Facebook: “Sad news to wake up to. Overnight my Shaun by the Sea, Bloom, has been vandalised.

“I assume they can’t know that this is to raise much needed funds for Martlets Hospice. Gutted.”



A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5am on Saturday (September 9), police were driving on Queens Park Road, Brighton, when they came across a Shaun the Sheep sculpture in the middle of the road.

“The officers returned the sculpture to its base. The relevant parties are aware of the damage.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the sculpture around that time is asked to contact police online quoting serial 277 of 09/09.”

Sharon Davis, from St Luke’s Residents Association, said: “It’s so upsetting to see that Bloom was vandalised in the early hours – absolutely shameful. Not even 24 hours in its place.

“I’m very much hoping that the individuals who did this have been captured on CCTV.”

This Shaun by the Sea art trail, which follows two previous ones featuring snails and Raymond Briggs’ snowdog, runs until 5 Novembe

A city map revealing the location of the flock of sheep sculptures can be found here. New locations for the Shaun sculptures include One Garden at Stanmer Park, Rockwater on Hove seafront and the Clocktower in central Brighton.

The 42 Shaun sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for Martlets Hospice on Monday, 27 November.

For more information about the art trail, visit shaunbythesea.co.uk.