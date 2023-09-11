Sussex Police have issued a fresh pleas for the public’s help in tracing a serial scammer who has been linked to frauds totalling more than £100,000.

The force said that James Trodd was still wanted in connection with nine scams across Sussex and the wider area.

Trodd, 28, also known as James Harland and Martin Ashbrook, was previously described as “grubby, unkind, manipulative and spiteful” by a judge who sent him to prison.

The convicted conman previously lived in Beaconsfield Road, Portslade, and Kingsland Close, Shoreham, but currently has no fixed address. He has links to Shoreham, Brighton and other parts of Sussex.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 11 September): “Can you help us find wanted man James Trodd? He has been wanted for around six months in connection with over £100,000 of frauds.

“Trodd has been linked to nine frauds across Sussex and the south east of England.

“He is also known as James Harland or Martin Ashbrook and is linked to East Sussex but may be in other places across the south east and London.

“If you see him or have any information that could lead to his whereabouts, call 999 quoting Operation Glasshouse.”

Trodd has served time for defrauding his grandmother’s best friend and also swindled a workmate and even his own brother.

While working in recruitment in Brighton he convinced a colleague that they could start their own business and conned her out of £2,000.

He was jailed for three years and three months at Hove Crown Court in August 2019 for a series of frauds – and for two years and three months a year later after 10 more scams came to light.

In August 2014, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Trodd was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for a year, after he conned two Vodafone stores – in George Street, Hove, and Churchill Square, Brighton.

He was also found to have committed a breach of trust by using a relative to try to defraud Nationwide building society and the Vodafone shops.

At one crown court hearing, Trodd was said to have spent the proceeds of his crimes on cocaine, alcohol and gambling.